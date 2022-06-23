A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), John Emeka, on Thursday, prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja, to declare Stella Oduah unqualified to contest in the Anambra North District election in 2023.

Mr Oduah, a serving senator, contested and won the party’s May 27 primary election for the district.

Mr Emeka, in an originating summons, told Justice Inyang Ekwo that Ms Oduah made false claims on October 23, 2014, when she deposed to an affidavit that she lost the original copy of her National Youth Service Corps certificate.

The PDP chieftain said Ms Oduah incorporated the affidavit in her Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Form CF001 for the party primary.

Mr Emeka’s application was filed in court on June 8 by his lawyer, Mbanefo Ikwegbue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Emeka also named the PDP and INEC as defendants.

Ms Oduah represents Anambra North District.

Mr Emeka, who was also an aspirant in the primary election, prayed the court for an order, nullifying the lawmaker’s participation in the poll.

He also sought an order directing the INEC not to recognise the lawmaker as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

He further prayed the court for an order, declaring him as the PDP candidate for the Anambra North District for the 2023 poll, having taken part in the May 27 election.

Mr Emeka, in the application, alleged that Ms Oduah lied on oath in both her expression of interest and nomination forms, including the INEC Form CFO01.

When the matter was called on Thursday, Mr Emeka’s counsel told Mr Ekwo that Ms Oduah allegedly refused to collect court documents when the bailiff attempted to serve her.

But the lawyer to Ms Oduah, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, disagreed with the lawyer, Mr Ikwegbue.

Mr Ikpeazu described the submission as a misconception.

Mr Ikpeazu was consequently served with the documents in the open court, following the judge’s directive.

“I am putting this matter for hearing at the next adjourned date,” Mr Ekwo said. “There is sufficient time for all the parties to file their processes.”

The judge, who adjourned the matter to September 26 for hearing, ordered that hearing notices be issued to parties in the suit.

(NAN)