The Nigerian Senate is set to intervene in the controversy arising from the allegations levelled against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad by some justices of the Supreme Court.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, directed the committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to get involved with the CJN and other justices with a view to resolving the issues.

He gave the directive at the end of plenary on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 14 Supreme Court justices, in a leaked memo, accused the Mr Muhammad of not giving justices their legitimate entitlements.

The letter contained operational challenges that have almost crippled the efficient adjudication of cases at the court – first of its kind in the 58-year history of the court.

Some major issues raised by the judges are non-replacement of poor vehicles, poor accommodation, lack of drugs at the Supreme Court clinic and epileptic electricity supply at the Supreme Court.

Others are increase in electricity tariff, little or no increase in the allowances for diesel and lack of internet services to residences and chambers.

The CJN has, however, replied the judges and addressed some issues, including non-provision of diesel allowances for justices, non-provision of equipped offices, accommodation, and the complete set of vehicles for new justices appointed two years ago, among others.

He also allayed the fear of the general public assuring that “there’s no hostility or adverse feelings amongst the Justices of the Supreme Court, as everyone is going about his normal duty.”

Senate

Addressing his colleagues at plenary, Mr Lawan said the Senate owes it a duty to Nigerians to intervene in the controversy rocking the apex court.

“There are some issues coming out of the judiciary. We must be interested in that arm of government. I believe that we owe to Nigerians to look into what is happening in that arm of government with a view to bringing solutions to the problems that judiciary faces.”

He thereafter asked the committee to “get involved with the CJN and the judiciary generally and find out what the real issues are and how the National Assembly can help.”

The panel is expected to set up a meeting with representatives of the Supreme Court to address their grievances.

No time was given to members of the panel to submit a report or give feedback.