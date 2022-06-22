The Senate will screen the seven newly-appointed ministers next Wednesday.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, made this known at the close of plenary on Wednesday.

He admonished lawmakers to be present for the exercise.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate on Tuesday, nominating the seven ministers and seeking the lawmakers’ confirmation.

The nominated ministers are Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State and Goodluck Nanah Opiah – Imo State.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State; and Odum Udi – Rivers State.

Mr Buhari, said the confirmation request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

He however, did not state their portfolios.

The ministers will be screened individually during plenary.

They are to replace ministers who resigned to contest for other offices.

Some of the ministers who resigned are Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Ogbonnaya Onu and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who contested for the presidential primary.

Others are Uche Ogar who contested and won the factional Abia State governorship primary and Tayo Alasoadura who contested and lost the APC senatorial primary.

They had resigned in accordance with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which states that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”