An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Wednesday sentenced a man, Ayokunle Bailey, to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution has proven its case of defilement against the convict.

Ms Soladoye held that the convict was brutal, crude and an unkind man who messed up with the minor’s purity and innocence.

“The convict is rough and selfish. The survivor gave her testimony truthfully, cogently, positively and brilliantly. She was brave.

“The story of the convict was full of lies and it was not gelling. He is a reckless and ruthless defendant.

“He is hereby found guilty as charged. He is sentenced to life imprisonment without an option of fine,’’ she held.

The judge ordered that the convict should have his name entered into the register of sexual offenders of Lagos State.

NAN reports that the prosecution presented two witnesses at the trial against the defendant.

According to the state prosecution team, Olusola Soneye and Olufunke Adegoke, the convict committed the offence on December 18, 2017, in Alaka, Mushin, Lagos.

The prosecution submitted that the survivor had visited her grandmother and was playing with other children outside the house when the convict lured her into an uncompleted building and raped her.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (NAN)