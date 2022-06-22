The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), has described resolutions of the House on insecurity as “mere statements” that are not respected by concerned authorities.

Mr Idris stated this on Wednesday while contributing to a motion by Solomon Maren (PDP, Plateau) on the general insecurity in Plateau State.

Speaking on the motion, Mr Idris raised alarm on the general insecurity in Wase Federal Constituency, noting that abduction for ransom is a daily occurrence in the constituency.

He said kidnappers demand as much as N10 million from villagers who are struggling to survive.

“Despite the resolutions of the House urging the security agencies to put out formations in some of these areas, so that we will be able to stop these things, but till this moment, nothing has happened. It is like our resolutions are mere statements. If they are taking us seriously, I believe many of these things can be stopped.

“I lost about five persons—they will take the ransom and still kill the person. At times, these things take place in places where you have a security unit… shoot sporadically and abduct people,” he said.

The motion

In his motion, Mr Maren raised alarm on the targeting of traditional rulers and district heads in Plateau State.

He narrated how the district dead of Panyam in Plateau State was kidnapped by bandits who attacked his house.

Mr Maren revealed that the attacks have been “systematic, well-coordinated and targeted across the constituency, the state and indeed the country, which is alarming and of grave concern.”

He warned that if something urgent is not done to “reduce, stop and or curtail these ugly occurrences which have become a recurrent decimal, our communities may soon be thrown into total terror, fear and or lawlessness.”

Consequently, the House resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali, and the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya other relevant security agencies to appear before it.

It also asked the security agencies to immediately do everything possible to ensure the safe release of the monarch and others in kidnapper‘s captivity across the country, including victims of the Kaduna train attack.

Also, the House urged the federal government to increase the recruitment of more hands in the security agencies and ensure they are properly funded to march the challenges.

The state governments have also been urged to arm local vigilante groups in the fight against insecurity.

The motion was adopted after it was put to vote by Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.