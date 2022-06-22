President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday depart Abuja for Kigali, Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the presidency announced through its Twitter handle.

As part of his contribution to deliberations at the summit, the president is scheduled to deliver a speech at a High-Level Session of Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Summit and participate in an Intergenerational Dialogue for Youth.

Mr Buhari will attend the official opening ceremony on Friday and high-level meetings of heads of state and government on the same day and Saturday.

CHOGM brings together leaders and representatives of the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth.

“The leaders are expected to consider a range of topical issues including post COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, poverty reduction, youth entrepreneurship and employment, trade and food security,” the release by the presidency said.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

“Heads of Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development,” it added.

According to the statement, the Nigerian delegation drawn from the public, private and youth organisations participated in four forums covering youth, women, business and civil society; and will engage in ministerial meetings and several side events.

The president is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the leaders of some of the Commonwealth countries.

Accompanying the president to the summit are the ministers of foreign affairs; finance; health; environment; and communication and digital economy.

Others in the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM).

The President is expected back in Abuja on Sunday.

