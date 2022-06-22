President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammed Bello as chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

He wrote the Senate seeking confirmation of Mr Bello’s appointment.

The president’s request was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

The letter, he said, is in accordance with the provisions of Section 112(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

Mr Bello is expected to take over from Elias Mbam who was re-appointed in 2016 but not confirmed and sworn-in until 2019.

He will be screened by the appropriate Senate committee for possible confirmation.

The RMAFC has been tasked with giving the nation a new revenue formula, which constitutionally, is supposed to be reviewed every five years.

It was established by Decree No.49 of 1989 (now an Act of National Assembly) to handle revenue allocation and fiscal matters on a continuous basis.

The commission is also responsible for fixing the remuneration of political office holders as well as monitoring the revenues accruing to the federation account from revenue-generating agencies.