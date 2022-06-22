The European Union (EU), in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society organisations, has taken its campaign for more youth participation in Nigeria’s political process, to Abuja.

The campaign, titled `Youth Vote Count’, has gained traction from youth who have continued to mobilise themselves online and offline for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country.

To get more youth to obtain their voter card and vote in the 2023 elections, INEC and CSOs, about two weeks ago, launched an awareness campaign concert where different celebrities performed in Lagos.

Speaking on the second leg of the campaign, a programme officer of the EU, Olaolu Olawunmi, said in Abuja, Tuesday, that the concert is an answer to the country’s voter apathy.

Since it returned to democracy in 1999, Nigeria has recorded a decline in election turnout at its general and off-cycle polls.

The country recorded its lowest election turnout in 2019 when INEC data pegged the percentage of turnout at 34.75 per cent out of the 82 million registered voters.

Despite recording a towering percentage of registered voters, the youth contributed largely to voter apathy.

“Over the last couple of years, we have tried to answer a very important question and that is, how can we get more young people involved in the political process? How do we get them engaged, not just by getting their voter card, to ensure sustained engagement from young people in Nigeria.

“The answer to us is now obvious. If you look at data from INEC, you will see that we have a high level of people in terms of population but that doesn’t necessarily translate to their engagement in the political process and we have said ‘how do we address this huge challenge?’

“Ladies and gentlemen, that question was what we tried to answer when we came up with the concert ‘Youth Vote Counts’ campaign back in 2018,” Ms Olawunmi noted at the Old Parade Ground densely crowned with prospective youth voters struggling to register for their PVC.

Her concerns were further expanded by the founder of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, who noted the renewed political engagement of Nigeria.

“The youth population on the INEC voters’ register was about 51.1 per cent in 2019. But as you can see from the images, and videos across the country, there is a renewed interest in youth to register and vote in the next election.

“Our contribution to this is providing them with that platform, opportunity and getting them to register. In Lagos, we had lots of young people who showed up. In fact, in Lagos alone, for the few days that the registration was held, over 11,000 voters were added to the INEC register and we hope that in Abuja, there would be more than that,” he said.

Speaking on the dividends of the partnership, the INEC FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yahaya Bello, said the commission had never recorded such a keen interest in the exercise from Nigeria youth.

Against the backdrop of the social media outcry on the alleged ‘ineffectiveness’ of the online registration portal of the commission, Mr Bello said the commission has all it takes to make the exercise work.

“In this partnership with the European Union (EU), where a lot of things have changed, where people’s participation in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise which we have been doing for over a year, has never been patronised in such a manner,” the FCT REC noted.

No less than 11,000 new PVC registrants were recorded during the five-day long event in Lagos and more was promised in Abuja as INEC confirmed 50 machines and over 150 staff at the venue.

While the mega-concert expected to host some of the country’s A-list music artistes, comedians and actors has been slated for June 25, the registration points set up by the commission within the Old Parade Ground have been attending to the teeming Nigerians since June 20. Entry for the concert is strictly by PVC or temporary voter slip.

On his part, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the spokesperson to the INEC Chairman, advised the country’s youth to convert energies exact on social media into actual exercises like obtaining their PVCs to change the situation they rant over on the social media space.