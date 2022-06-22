The 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2022) in Kigali has opened with a youth forum taking place concurrently with other forums.

The three-day Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) which started on Saturday brought together about 350 young persons from across the Commonwealth to discuss the adverse impacts of climate change, conflict and COVID-19, which disproportionately hit young people by cutting employment, training and education opportunities.

Approximately 60 per cent of the unemployed in Commonwealth countries are young people, with the World Bank warning of a looming global recession.

Additionally, the forum will address thematic areas such as governance and the rule of law, technology, skills, innovation, sustainability, health and trade. It will also include the launch of a historic collaboration between the Commonwealth and the world’s largest youth organisations to create the ‘Commonwealth Alliance for Quality Youth Leadership’.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony, Rwanda’s Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi, commended the commitment, ingenuity, and hard work of the youth.

“I encourage you to build networks that will turn into the markets needed for your innovations, create innovations that respond to and solve challenges for our communities. I am sure you will leave here with more knowledge and transformed mindsets,” she said.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Alodie Iradukunda, who doubles as Chair of the CYF task force and Chair of the Rwanda National Youth Council, said, “young people across the Commonwealth played an integral role in the handling of this crisis, demonstrating yet again the great value that lies within the drive and brilliance of young people. I am here to reassure our leaders that we have not waited to be called upon. We understand what is at stake when it comes to the numerous issues that our world faces today.”

Echoing Ms Iradukunda, the newly appointed Chair of the Commonwealth Youth Council, Kim Allen, said as the world slowly walks out of the pandemic, “today’s challenges and issues are more complex than decades ago.”

“Amid these challenges arise the opportunities to create a positive change. Fellow youth delegates and partners, your creativity, skill sets and abilities are needed to drive the change we want. Now is the time to act. We have to progress the efforts taken in the past through strategic and transformational approaches,” he said.

Also, Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General Arjoon Suddhoo called for young people to be included in policy decisions across the Commonwealth.

He said, “given the huge potential and ingenious proclivity of our young people, we simply cannot afford to exclude young people from the development agenda or equate youthfulness with inexperience and ignorance. This dangerous and damaging discrimination will hold all of us back from achieving our full potential.”

The Youth Forum is happening ahead of the formal Opening Ceremony which will take place on Friday, June 24, at the Kigali Convention Centre and is followed by closed-door Executive Sessions at which leaders will consider a range of topical issues including post-COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, trade and food security.

To end the CYF on Tuesday, the Commonwealth Digital Trade Hackathon was officially launched.

The hackathon is a joint initiative between the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Connectivity Agenda (CCA) and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO).

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the Commonwealth is asking young people to take charge of the future.

“I am delighted that we are officially launching another important project for young people. We are asking you to lead the future charge in building resilient, sustainable and interconnected digital economies across the Commonwealth,” she said.

According to Ms Scotland, the Hackathon will scout, select and support impact-driven teams with game-changing solutions – designed to harness the shift to digitalisation across the Commonwealth and beyond.