Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced an 86-member campaign council for the Osun State governorship election.

The council will be co-chaired by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

According to the list released by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, the committee has been saddled with the responsibility to ensure the re-election of Gboyega Oyetola.

Mr Oyetola faces challenges from Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 13 other candidates at the July 16 election.

The ruling party has enlisted the services of all state governors alongside the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as deputies to Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Ganduje.

The committee will be inaugurated on Thursday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.