President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will not scrap fuel subsidy soon as current realities make it impossible to do so.

The president also mocked calls by western institutions for Nigeria to end the expensive payments, saying such calls had become hypocritical as western countries are now paying subsidies.

The president said this in written answers he sent to Bloomberg in response to the organisation’s questions. The interview was published Tuesday.

“Most western countries are today implementing fuel subsidies. Why would we remove ours now? What is good for the goose is good for the gander?” he asked.

“What our western allies are learning the hard way is what looks good on paper and the human consequences are two different things. My government set in motion plans to remove the subsidy late last year. After further consultation with stakeholders, and as events unfolded this year, such a move became increasingly untenable. Boosting internal production for refined products shall also help.”

Mr Buhari said Nigeria’s capacity to produce refined fuel is due to step up markedly later this year and next, as private players and modular refineries (Dangote Refinery, BUA Group Refinery, Waltersmith Refinery) come on board.

He also spoke about his government’s inability to ensure Nigeria increases production in the face of rising oil prices, saying Nigeria continued to miss OPEC quota as as result of criminality and terrorism in oil-producing regions.

“Four years ago, we unveiled plans for a new gas pipeline connecting Nigeria to Europe. Last week (2nd June) in record time the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) entered into an agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its construction,” he said.

“Concurrently on 1st July the NNPC will become a Limited Liability Company and be subject to more robust auditing and commercial disclosure obligations. It will help stimulate investment and boost transparency, where corruption has deterred the former and stymied the latter.

“My administration is the first to pass this landmark reform in our oil and gas sector, after two decades of predecessors’ failure to do so – no doubt due to vested interests.

“Criminality and terrorism in oil-producing regions hamper production, and it would help if our western allies designated IPOB as a terrorist group, given their complicity in damage to pipelines and infrastructure.

“We have invested in our security forces, including the $1 billion military deal with the U.S. for the acquisition of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

“These efforts are making an impact: wells that had to be closed due to criminality have now reopened. With these efforts, OPEC has raised our quota for next month,” he said.