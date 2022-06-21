President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed security agencies to explore every means possible to immediately secure the release of passengers kidnapped by gunmen from the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train.

The gunmen attacked the train in March and abducted several passengers. Last week, they released 11 of their hostages after the intervention of a popular Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

Before then, the gunmen released two other passengers, including a pregnant woman.

One of President Buhari’s media aides, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president directed security agencies to treat the rescue of the passengers with urgency.

“As the government continues to review the issue of the kidnapped railway passengers and making all efforts to trace and bring back the 51 or more still being held in custody, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure.

“Upon the President’s approval, the Government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.

“The kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the Government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back.

“The Defence, Security and Intelligence Agencies have given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country.

“Government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.

“President Buhari welcomes the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones while expressing his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity, assuring that there will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible.

“The President’s clear directive on the issue is that the hostages must be brought home alive. The country’s military and security agencies are aware of their duty to the nation and are determined to give effect to the President’s charge with increased urgency, the president’s spokesperson Mr Shehu said.