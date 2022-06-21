The mother of Tijjani Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Jigawa South-west Senatorial District has been kidnapped.

The police identified the mother as Hajiya Jaja, 70-year-old.

The police spokesperson, Lawan Adam, said she was abducted Monday at her home in Tsangayawa area, Kiyawa town.

Residents said the kidnappers, wielding sophisticated weapons, attacked the town in vehicles and motorcycles and went straight to the residence of the mother of the politician.

The police spokesperson said the police and other sister security agencies are trailing the criminals and hopefully will rescue the victim unhurt.

Unlike other states in the country’s North-west region, kidnapping for ransom in Jigawa is not common. Armed banditry is also infrequent.