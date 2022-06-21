A federal lawmaker, Shina Peller, has formally dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mr Peller, who announced his resignation from the APC on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday during plenary, said he was moving to the Accord Party.

Mr Peller recently lost the APC primaries for Oyo North Senatorial District to Fatai Buhari who is from the Ogbomoso axis of the district.

Some local political observers believe his exit from the APC is a result of his loss in the primary election.

“After my exit from the APC, we engaged other political parties, we had numerous options, but we opted for Accord for very peculiar reasons, Mr Peller, who owns Club Quilox, an upscale club in Lagos State, said.

Mr Peller said Accord Party “happens to be the first party in Oyo State to zone Oyo North Senatorial ticket to Oke Ogun considering that Ogbomosho Zone had done two terms.

“The party has shown an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke-Ogun. It has given us hope and a sense of belonging,” he said.

Mr Peller also said the Accord Party in Oyo State is a force to reckon with, saying its internal democracy mechanism is intact, a component lacking in other parties.

According to him, Accord Party is also strategic as it concerns balloting. On the ballot paper, Accord comes first before the two major parties. With Accord as our party, voting sensitization becomes easier for us to do.

“Today, I would like to inform the general public that I am now with Accord party. The logo of the Accord constantly reminds me and other well-meaning Nigerians of their civic responsibility – to vote for credible leaders.

“In Oke-Ogun, Oyo North Senatorial District and Oyo State at large, Accord Party is our strength, its logo is our thumb – it’s our power and we shall make it count, he said.

Mr Peller currently represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency.

After the primary elections, the APC had set up a reconciliation committee to reconcile all the warring tendencies within the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.