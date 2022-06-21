The Police Command in Bauchi State has confirmed the release of the former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Toro, the former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Garba Yila, and Isa Jah by their abductors.

The spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed their release to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, said no details were available yet on how they were released.

A close associate of Toro, Aliyu Gumau, also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that all of them were released Tuesday morning around 5 a.m.

“They were returned to Abuja to rest and have some medical examination but they are in good health, we appreciate Allah for that.

“They have since been reunited with their families in Bauchi,” he said

NAN reports that the trio were abducted on Saturday while coming back from a wedding in Abuja. They were kidnapped around Akwanga in Nasarawa State.

(NAN)