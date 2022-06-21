The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has announced FCT senator, Philip Aduda, as the new Senate Minority Leader.

Mr Aduda was formerly the Senate Minority Whip.

The Senate President made the announcement at the start of the plenary on Tuesday, after reading out a confirmation letter from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the letter, signed by the party’s National Secretary, Sam Anyawu, the PDP asked that Mr Aduda replace Enyinnaya Abaribe who left the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) last month.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Abaribe in May, left the PDP on grounds of a “shambolic electoral process in the state, driven by a procured court injunction.”

Mr Abaribe, who resigned about 48 hours after he withdrew from the state’s governorship race, also decried the party’s use of “imaginary three-man ad-hoc delegates and the exclusion of the party’s statutory delegates” in the primary to elect candidates.

New minority whip

In a separate letter, the PDP also confirmed Enugu senator, Chukwuka Utazi, as the new Senate Minority Whip.

Mr Utazi will replace Mr Aduda whose position became vacant after his elevation to the position of minority leader.

The new nominations by the PDP come weeks after the South-east Senate caucus nominated Anambra senator, Uche Ekwunife, as the minority leader.