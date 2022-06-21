The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has claimed that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, participated in the Yobe North senatorial district primary election.

The ruling party had submitted Mr Lawan’s name as the candidate for the senatorial district instead of Bashir Machina the winner of the primaries.

Mr Lawan had participated in the presidential primaries where he lost to Bola Tinubu. He did not participate in the senstorial primaries.

Mr Machina had, in a letter to the national chairman, said he will not step down for any candidate.

On Monday, while speaking with journalists after presenting Ekiti State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, to the president, Mr Adamu said the Senate President participated in another primary organised by the party.

He stated that no law prevents an aspirant to participate in more than one primary election.

When asked about the substitution of Mr Machina’s name, Mr Adamu said: “I cannot respond to every speculation, particularly when they are negative, especially when they are by mischief-makers.

“Is there any law that says when you contest an election and lost, you shouldn’t contest another one?

“Go and find out from the person who is responsible for organising the primary. I have done my bit.

“I do know, in my honour, that he (Lawan) did participate within the timeline.”

Mr Adamu did not state when and where the said primaries took place, and on what basis did the party invalidate the first primary election.

Mr Adamu attempted to make Mr Lawan the consensus presidential candidate of the APC, but was resisted by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and Progressives Governors Forum, the association of APC governors.

Meanwhile, Mr Machina had insisted he was the Yobe North APC and his name should be sent to INEC.

“In the list sent to INEC, my name was found to be misrepresented. I don’t know whether it was erroneous, my name was not in the list of the names that was said to be presented today to INEC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I remain the candidate duly elected of the APC Yobe North zone C senatorial zone,” he had said during a press conference in Abuja.