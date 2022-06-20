Suspected Gunmen have abducted the district head of Panyam, Adamu Derwan, in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Residents said the suspected gunmen invaded the residence of the traditional ruler at Panyam Monday morning and whisked him away.
The police spokesperson Alfred Alago, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening.
He said the state police commissioner has dispatched a team of operatives to the affected area and the assailants are being trailed.
The police urged citizens to provide hints to security operatives.
He said more details about the incident will be released as they happen.
Details later…
