Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is leading in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election after recording 163,711 votes in the ongoing collation exercise after results from 14 local governments.
Mr Oyebanji’s challenger, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has recorded 73,170 votes so far.
Bisi Kolawole, the candidate of the PDP, is third with 58,280 votes.
Results from 14 LGAs have so far been collated at the INEC collation exercise in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.
Ekiti State has 16 LGAs and the election was held in all the local governments.
Mr Oyebanji has won in 13 LGAs including his home Emure LGA, while Mr Kolawale has only won one: Efon local government.
Mr Oyebanji is the immediate past secretary to the state government and former commissioner for budget and economic planning.
