The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, appears to be on his way to the state’s Government House after winning 13 out of the 14 local government areas collated so far.

Mr Oyebanji has the majority of the votes cast in Ekiti West; Ijero; Gbonyin; Oye; Irepodun/Ifelodun; Ise/Orun; Emure; Ido-Osi; Ikole; Ekiti South West; Ikere; and Moba.

The PDP’s Bisi Kolawole won in Efon local government area.

From the results sent in by observers at different local government collation centres in the state, the APC recorded its highest number of votes from Ado-Ekiti LGA.

He polled 23,831 votes ahead of Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party who got 15,214 votes. The PDP scored 7,575 votes.

In Ikole Ekiti, Mr Oyebanji got 16,417 votes while Mr Kolawole scored 6,266. The SDP’s Segun Oni garnered 5,736 votes.

In his own LGA in Ekiti West, Mr Oyebanji polled 15,322 votes with Mr Oni of the scoring 3,863, and Mr Kolawole getting 3,386 votes.

At the end of the collation of results in Ijero LGA, the APC candidate polled 13,754 votes to beat the SDP and PDP, who got 5006 and 4,897 votes, respectively.

The APC garnered 11,247 votes in Gbonyin LGA; Mr Oni polled 4,059 votes to edge Mr Kolawole to the third position.

The incumbent governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, also delivered 13,396 votes to the APC out of 24,505 votes cast in Oye LGA. The PDP garnered 4,122 while the SDP scored 5,391 votes

Ise/Orun LGA, delivered 8,074 votes to the ruling APC leaving the SDP and PDP with 5,909 and 2,588 votes, respectively.

In Emure, Mr Oyebanji scored 7728 votes ahead of the SDP and PDP candidates who scored 3445 and 2610 votes respectively.

He polled 10,321 in Ido-Osi, the SDP candidates LGA, leaving Mr Oni with 9,489 ahead of Mr Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 2,871.

Still moving, APC claimed Moba with 11,069 votes while PDP and SDP received 4,904 and 2,530 votes each.

In Ifelodun/Irepodun, Mr Oyebanji polled 13125 votes ahead Messrs Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 5010 and 4712 votes.

APC scored 12,086 votes in Ikere LGA. Ikere introduced a new contender ADC which polled 3764 just behind PDP which scored 3,789 leaving SDP at the fourth position with 1,943 votes.

Mr Oyebanji scored 9679 votes in Ekiti South West LGA to pull further ahead of his closest contenders, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 4577 and 4474 votes respectively.

However, Mr Kolawole of the PDP held unto his LGA Efon where he won with 6.303 votes ahead of APC and SDP who polled 4,012 and 339 each.

The road to the Ekiti State government house looks even clearer as INEC begins to announce the official results.

Ekiti has 16 local government areas. To be validly elected, the winner must poll the highest votes and have at least a quarter of the votes in each of at least 11 local government areas.