The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bisi Kolawole, has won his own local government, Efon, in Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Kolawole polled 6,303 votes ahead of Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 4,012.

Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 339.

The other parties scored as follows: A 6; AAC 4; ADC 17; ADP 77; APGA 11; APM 5; APP 11; LP 9; NNPP 4; NRM 16; PRP 20; YPP 7; ZLP 2.

Out of 30,032 registered voters, 11,046 were accredited while 11,043 voted. Of those who voted, 204 were rejected and 10,839 counted as valid.

Mr Oyebanji of the APC appears to be in an early lead as he already secured about 12 local governments with a reasonable margin as of the time of filing this report.

Ekiti has 16 local government areas. To be validly elected, the winner must poll the highest votes and have at least a quarter of the votes in each of at least 11 local government areas.