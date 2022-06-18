The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has continued to maintain his winning streak as election results from local government areas trickle in.

Mr Oyebanji has the majority of the votes cast in Ekiti West, Ijero, Gbonyin, Oye, Irepodun/Ifelodun. and Ise/Orun LGAs.

From the results sent in by observers at different local government collation centres in the state, the APC recorded its highest number of votes from Mr Oyebanji’s LGA in Ekiti West.

He polled 15,322 votes out of the 23,168 valid votes cast in the council. Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 3,863, while the PDP’s Bisi Kolawole garnered 3,386 votes to come third.

At the end of the collation of results in Ijero LGA, the APC candidate polled 13,754 votes to beat the SDP and PDP, who got 5006 and 4,897 votes, respectively.

The APC garnered 11,247 votes in Gbonyin LGA out of the 19,867 valid votes cast in the local government. Mr Oni polled 4,059 votes to edge Mr Kolawole to the third position.

The incumbent governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, also delivered 13,396 votes to the APC out of 24,505 votes cast in Oye LGA. The PDP garnered 4,122 while the SDP scored 5,391 votes

Of the 46,712 registered voters in Ise/Orun LGA, 17,534 voters were accredited to cast their ballot in the area. From the total votes cast, the SDP and PDP scored 5,909 and 2,588 votes, respectively.