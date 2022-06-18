The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Segun Oni, has failed to win his own local government, Ido-Osi, in Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Oni polled 9,489 behind Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 10,321.

Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 2,871.

The other parties scored as follows: A 5; AAC 20; ADC 88; ADP 155; APGA 20; APM 11; APP 107; LP 10; NNPP 52; NRM 31; PRP 72; YPP 32; ZLP 21.

Out of 57,780 registered voters, 23,848 were accredited while 23,846 voted. Of those who voted, 541 were rejected and 23,305 counted as valid.

Mr Oyebanji of the APC appears to be in an early lead as he already secured about five local governments with a reasonable margin as of the time of filing this report.

Ekiti has 16 local government areas. To be validly elected, the winner must poll the highest votes and have at least a quarter of the votes in each of at least 11 local government areas.