Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has said that the impact of the presence security operatives was not felt at various polling units during the Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The group said the security officials failed to curb vote buying and ensure voters’ coordination at most of the polling units.

This, the Situation Room noted, was, however, besides that fact that the security officials arrived the polling units on time and were civil in their conduct.

The Convener of the coalition of CSOs, Ene Obi, made this known in the interim statement of the group made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

The group reports that voters were monetarily induced between N4,500 and N10,000 at the governorship election.

Ms Obi said that the Situation Room observed the Ekiti Governorship election and would continue to closely watch the process.

“Situation Room received reports of widespread vote buying by political party agents across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

“In many instances, voters were induced with money ranging from N4,500 to N10,000 by asking them to flag completed ballot papers as proof of voting in the specified manner in what they term ‘See and Buy’.

“Situation Room strongly condemned this blatant violation of the electoral law, ” the report read in part.

‘Albinos disregarded as people with disabity’

The report also stated that people with albinism were not regarded as persons with disabilities (PWD) at Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

Ms Obi said that the Situation Room noted that poll officials gave priority to PWD voters, elderly persons and pregnant women in most of the polling units observed.

She, however, said that citizens refused to recognise people with albinism as persons with disabilities (PWDs), thereby failed to accord them special consideration at the polling units.

Also, she added that voting cubicles were not easily accessible to PWDs.

‘Election peaceful’

According to Ms Obi, the election has been generally peaceful, with voters conducting themselves in a civil manner in most of the polling units.

She said that the redistribution of voters done by INEC still did not take care of the issue of large number of voters in some polling units.

Ms Obi added that many new polling units had low number of voters while older polling units remain overcrowded.

She said that the group observed early arrival of Poll officials and election materials in 93 per cent of the polling units.

Ms Obi added that the set up was done promptly and polls commenced before 9:00 a.m. in at least 88 per cent of the locations.

She said that this is an improvement on both the Anambra State Governorship Election 2021 and FCT Area Councils Elections 2022.

Ms Obi said that the Bi-Modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) was functional in at least 76 per cent of the voting locations.

She, however, said that there were many reports of delays and malfunctioning BVAS machines in some voting units, especially those with many registered voters.

