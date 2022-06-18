A Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) observer, Jeremiah Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi, has been arrested by the police in Ekiti State.
Mr Omoniyi was arrested while observing the ongoing governorship election at Afao/Araromi Ward 1 Unit 1, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.
Afao is the hometown of a former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose.
Mr Omoniyi is one of the several PTCIJ observers accredited for the governorship election.
At the time of this report, he was still being held at Iworoko Police Station in the town.
