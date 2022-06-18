The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has described the ongoing Ekiti governorship election as peaceful so far.

He also expressed optimism that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

The governor stated this when he came out to vote at PU 009, in front of Apata’s House, Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Fayemi arrived the polling unit at 9:28 a.m. with his wife, Bisi . He addressed journalists after casting his vote.

While commended the electoral umpire, INEC and its officials, he said it is “too early to pass a judgement on its performance yet.”

“If everything goes peaceful, INEC would have been given a pass mark at the end of the day. It is very early. We cannot passed a judgement yet on what INEC has done.

“Going by my experience here, it has been peaceful. The people are calm, all queued up to vote. And the officers were dutiful.”

He added that there was no technical glitch as the BVAS worked and hoped for victory for his party.

The election is underway and the turnout of voters has been impressive so far.

A total of 989,202 registered voters are expected to troop out to the polls to make their choice from a list of 16 governorship candidates.

The candidates are Reuben Famuyibo of the Accord Party; Ajagunigbale Olajide of AAC; Oluwole Oluyede, ADC; Kemi Elebute-Halle, ADP; Abiodun Oyebanji, APC; Benjamin Abidoyin, APGA; Fagbemo Adegbenro, APM; Christiana Olatawura, APP; and Daramola Olugbenga, LP.

Others are Fatomilola Oladosu, NNPP; Iyaniwura Ifedayo, NRM; Olabisi Kolawole, PDP; Ben Agboola, PRP; former Governor Olusegun Oni, SDP; Adebowale Ajayi, YPP and Adeola Akinyemi, ZLP.

However, Messrs Oyebanji, Oni and Kolawole of the APC, SDP and PDP respectively, are considered the frontrunners with one of them most likely to win the election.

The winner of today’s wins election will replace Mr Fayemi in October when his tenure expires.

