Bisi Kolawole, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making “adequate arrangement” for the election.

Mr Kolawole made the remarks on Saturday in his home town, Efon-Alaaye in Efon Local Government Area, shortly after casting his vote.

He, however, said there was still room for improvement by INEC, and urged the election body to work towards perfection.

“So far, so good, I have just finished casting my vote. I think INEC’s preparation for this election is commendable.

“However, I will urge INEC to continue to improve,” Mr Kolawole said.

Commenting on the security situation, the PDP candidate said the town was peaceful at the moment.

According to him, if there is any chaos, the security agencies should be able to nip it in the bud because of their large numbers.

“I want to tell you that there are enough security men on ground to ensure peace, but if there is any chaos, I believe the security (agencies) should be held responsible,” Mr Kolawole said.

He called on the security men to arrest anyone who plans to cause trouble during the election.

“We are not saying security men should rig the election for anybody, but I want them to do their jobs without favouritism or being partisan,” he said.

Also commenting, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the senator representing Ekiti North District, expressed satisfaction with the presence of security agencies in Ifaki-Ekiti, his hometown.

“This is not a new phenomenon; at every election, we should expect the presence of security agents.

“I am satisfied with what I’m seeing, you can see that Ifaki is peaceful.

“I must say that the large presence of security men has enhanced the peace of this community.

“Any technological innovation that would enhance the digitisation of the electoral process is welcomed,” Senator Adetunmbi said.

(NAN)