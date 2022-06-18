The management of Bauchi State-owned Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, has suspended a senior staff member of the institution, Raliya Kashim, for campaigning for the presidential and governorship candidates of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The letter announcing the suspension was signed by Maimako Baraya, the polytechnic’s spokesman.

Bauchi State is governed by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Kashim is the deputy general manager of consultancy services of the polytechnic.

In the letter, Mr Baraya said Mr Kashim knew that the state’s public service rule prohibits civil servants from participating in partisan politics.

“The employee recently posted videos containing campaign materials of the presidential and the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is a clear violation of the code of ethics for public servants,” he said.

“The management of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic wishes to categorically state that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules and it shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all employees respect the laws of the institution.

“We wish to assure the general public that there would be no sacred cow and it will never be intimidated by the activities of political jobbers, fifth columnists and enemies of the state,” he said.

In a separate letter signed by Mr Baraya, the institution said Mr Kashim’s suspension was not politically motivated.

“The action taken by the management against the employee in question was consequent upon the above. Any attempt by anybody to elude any motive from any quarter is a cheap attempt to score political gains.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the information of the general public especially the good people of Bauchi State, the management of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi wishes to state categorically that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules and regulation and having achieved this feat it shall leave no stone unturned in its determination to ensure that all its employees maintain the highest level of professionalism and respect for the rules of the institution,” Mr Baraya added.

Mr Kashim did not respond to calls and messages sent to his mobile number for comments.