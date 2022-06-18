The UN high level champion for COP26,Nigel Topping, during his visit to Nigeria, said implementation is key if Nigeria is to achieve her net-zero goal by 2060.

During his visit from June 14 to 16, Mr Topping congratulated Nigeria on its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) which he described as ambitious, as well as the Energy Transition Plan presented at COP26 last November and the subsequent passing of the Climate Change Act.

“Implementation of these policies are now key,” he said. He added that mobilising both State and non-State actors – including businesses, academia and civil society – is essential to improve the investment climate of Nigeria so that the country can in turn attract the right investments that will accelerate the transition into a low-carbon and resilient economy.

Nigeria, in July 2021, submitted its final updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a component of the Paris Agreement endorsed during the 21st UN Climate Change Conference also known as Conference of the Parties-21 (COP21) .

In the updated NDC, Nigeria proposed to mitigate four greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), as against the three GHG (CO2, CH4 and N2O) proposed in the previous NDC submitted.

The West African country recommits to its unconditional contribution of reducing carbon emissions by 20 per cent below business-as-usual by 2030, while it increases its conditional target to 47 per cent as against the 45 per cent captured in the 2015 NDC.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari in Glasgow, November 2021, during the COP26, made a commitment that Nigeria will cut its carbon emission to net-zero by 2060.

Mr Topping’s visit to Nigeria is to engage with the government on the implementation of national climate change plans and ramp up ambition towards meeting these targets.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said, “With the UK as the current Presidency of COP and following the historic COP26 event held in Glasgow last November, and ahead of COP27 in Egypt later this year, it was important for us to have Nigel Topping here in Nigeria.”

“His visit is a timely reminder for all of us about how hard the UK is continuing to work around the world with our partners, like Nigeria, to ensure that every effort is made to deliver on and bring in to effect the commitments made by us, by Nigeria and buy the rest of the world to tackle Climate Change,” Mr Llewellyn-Jones said.

Mr Topping also met with private and financial sector leaders, civil society organisations and climate change activists across Abuja and Lagos, where he discussed the opportunities of a green transition.

He was appointed the UK Government High Level Climate Champion for COP 26 in January 2020, to help drive action from businesses, investors, organisations, cities, and regions on climate change and coordinate this work with governments and parties to the UNFCCC.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World , which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.