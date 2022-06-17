The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, has raised concerns over the authentication of results sheets, warning that only appropriate authentication will be acceptable.

He said the SDP will not accept a representative of the Resident Electoral Commissioner or relevant electoral officers to sign the results sheets.

“First, all Forms EC8A must be stamped and counter-signed by the relevant electoral officers, not their representatives, as well as party agents,” Mr Oni said while speaking to journalists on Friday in Ado Ekiti.

“Any form not stamped and signed is not considered authentic and will not be accepted.”

Mr Oni also warned against the substitution of INEC staff who had already been selected and trained by the commission, especially on the new technology being deployed for the election.

The candidate, who feared that polling officials might want to seek to move the devices to other areas away from the PU due to network issues, warned that on no account should the machine be taken away from the venue of voting.

“INEC must ensure alternative internet providers to avoid excuses of network failure,” he said.

He added that the strength of the networks varies at certain rural locations and INEC should prepare adequately to avoid any hitch in the transmission process.

Mr Oni asserted that for Saturday’s election to pass the credibility test and be accepted by the SDP supporters, “all the major guidelines must be followed to the letter.”

“Let me make this clear; any political party or candidate that attempts to tamper with those guidelines is certainly not a friend of democracy and peace in Ekiti and Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Oni also said his party’s adherence to the Abdulsalami Abubakar Peace Accord signed on Wednesday was dependent on other parties’ adherence to equity, justice and truth.

He said: “Our people are also ready to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly. But we must also state that their resolve should not be put to test.”

But the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign has said the concerns of the SDP candidate are a flow from the fear of defeat now staring him in the face.

“I think they are jittery over what is about to befall them on Saturday,” said Mr Taiwo Olatunbosun, the Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign.

“Because as far as we are concerned, INEC has been able to set in order the processes and it is so far so good.”

Mr Olatunbosun noted that the APC had conducted its affairs well and would not be involved in any act that would violate the electoral process.