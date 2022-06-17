The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has begun the burial ceremony of the worshippers killed during a shooting at a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Gunmen attacked worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, killing 40 people and injuring more than 80.

The burial service is currently ongoing at the Mydas Resort and Hotel in Owo.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that 21 coffins had been brought for the service. It is unclear yet whether the remaining 19 will be brought later.

Details soon…