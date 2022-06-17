The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has disassociated itself from the scathing remarks against Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by its outspoken priest, Ejike Mbaka.

Mr Mbaka, during his weekly ministration service on Wednesday, said Mr Obi will not be president of Nigeria in 2023 because he is “a stingy man who does not give out money to people.”

He also said unless Mr Obi returned to his Adoration Ministry to apologise for refusing to make a donation to the ministry when he was asked to do so, his ambition to become president of Nigeria would be fruitless.

Reacting through a statement by the Auxiliary Bishop of the diocese, Ernest Obodo, the Catholic Church condemned the cleric for his utterances against Mr Obi.

The church described the comments as “provocative and divisive.”

The statement was also signed by the Secretary of the diocese, Wilfred Agubuchie, and the Vicar General of the church, Geoffrey Aguigwo.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and disassociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka.

“We notify the general public that Fr. Mbaka’s views on the matter are entirely personal to him and do not represent the position of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu,” the statement read in part.

It said the comments by the cleric was a “clear violation” of the provisions of canon 287 (2) which forbids catholic priests from engaging in partisan politics.

It added that the comments were also contrary to Canon 220 of the 1983 Code of the Canon Law in the church which prohibits “anyone from illegitimately” harming the good name of a person.

“In an effort to keep him united to the Body of Christ, we enjoin him to refrain from making further provocative prophecies or utterances capable of heating up the polity.

“We assure the people of God and the general public that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu is taking the due canonical process,” the statement added.

The statement asked Nigerians to continue to pray for peaceful elections in the country, and to act like good citizens by getting their Permanent Voter’s Card ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Mbaka has been criticised by many Nigerians over his comment on Mr Obi.