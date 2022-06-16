The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, nullified the indictment of two former governors of Bauchi State – Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar – over the alleged diversion of the state’s N321.5 billion.

Messrs Yuguda and Abubakar, who served from 2007 to 2019, had sued the Bauchi State government over the validity of its committee to probe their financial transactions while serving as governors.

Other defendants in the case were – the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)‎.

The plaintiffs claimed, among others, that the committee was set up by the incumbent governor, Bala Mohammed, under a repealed law, adding, that it was intended to soil their reputation.

Delivering judgement in the suit, on Wednesday, Inyang Ekwo, the judge, declared that the state’s Assets and Funds Recovery Committee, set up by Mr Mohammed, to investigate Messrs Yuguda and Abubakar was “unlawful.”

Mr Ekwo then restrained the Bauchi State government from acting on the committee’s findings to prosecute Messrs Yuguda and Abubakar.

The judge held that Bauchi State could not prove that its committee was validly set up.

Mr Ekwo said the Bauchi State Attorney-General failed to honour the court’s subpoena, and also did not present any instrument upon which the state acted in setting up the probe panel.

“Without evidence of the executive instrument or order of the 5th defendant (Bauchi State Government) which established the said committee, it means that the 5th defendant has not effectively controverted the assertion of the plaintiffs.

“Furthermore, since the executive instrument is in the possession of the 5th defendant and it failed or refused to produce it in either their counter affidavit or further counter-affidavit, it in my opinion means that it is being withheld by the 5th defendant.

“In our legal system, parties are to present their case comprehensively by stating the facts and evidence wholly respective of whether such fact or evidence is against his interest,” the judge said.

Mr Ekwo went on to declare that the Bauchi State government and security agencies mentioned in the suit lacked the “power or authority to initiate or cause to be instituted any investigation against the plaintiffs or their past administrations as governors of Bauchi State or prosecute/arraign” them in court based on the committee’s report when they were neither heard nor allowed to be heard by the committee.

He also declared that the entire proceedings and the purported report of the committee as unconstitutional, null and void on the grounds that they violated the plaintiffs’ right to a fair hearing.

The judge gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Bauchi State government and other defendants in the case “from initiating or causing to be initiated, and investigation, inquiry against the plaintiffs or their past administrations as governors of Bauchi Slate or prosecuting/arraigning them” based on the committee’s report.