The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, visited the Olowo of Owo, Ajibade Ogunoye, to condole with him over the June 5, 2022, deadly church attack.

Seventy people were killed when gunmen shot worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, sSouth-western Nigeria.

Mr Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Saifullahi Hassan, said his principal paid a condolence visit to Mr Ogunoye over the incident.

Mr Hassan said the former Kano governor also visited the Palace of the Ojomo of Ijebu in Owo and condoled with the monarch and residents of the town over the attack.

The presidential hopeful also visited the church premises

During the visit, Mr Kwankwaso called on the Federal Government to do more to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

He commended the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his resolve to provide adequate security for the people of the State.

Apart from Mr Kwankwaso, Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress is another presidential candidate that has visited the town.

Mr Tínubu donated N50 million to the families of the victims of the attack and N25 million to the Catholic Church.