The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything it will take to secure the release of the remaining 51 persons kidnapped by bandits during the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train last March.

The House also asked the government to set up a high-power inter-agency panel to coordinate efforts for the release of Nigerians and others in the custody of bandits and terrorists across the country.

These resolutions followed a motion moved by Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) and 10 others, on Thursday during the plenary.

Terror attack

A group of bandits had on March 28 attacked a Kaduna-bound train, and abducted several passengers while others were killed.

The group recently released 11 of the hostages, a deal facilitated by controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

During Ramadan, they released the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, after the payment of a ransom. The bandits, however, said he was released on compassionate grounds.

Months after, several of the abducted passengers are still in captivity.

The motion

In his motion, Mr Salam raised alarm about the number of persons in captivity. Citing a report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), he said there were 5,287 in captivity as of 2021.

He added that “over 70 % of victims of kidnappings are children, women and elderly persons who were violently attacked and captured by criminals in the normal course of their daily activities on the farms, villages, roads, worship centres and other places.”

Mr Salam noted that some of the abductees from the train attack are infants and teens.

“The hostages include children aged 2, 5, 7 and 9 years; men nursing bullet wounds sustained during the attack; a victim who had his leg amputated; diabetic patients, while others are citizens with various health challenges as well as a nursing mother,’ he said.

The lawmaker stressed that if urgent steps are not taken, the hostages are going to lose hope in the government.

Speaking on the motion, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the people are already traumatised and need the help of the government.

The motion was taken without debate.