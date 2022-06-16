The police in Oyo State have arrested the father of a student of Police Secondary School, Igbo Ora, who raised an alarm over the whereabouts of his son after the school suspended him.

Deji Ashiru-Balogun, the father of the student, had earlier declared his son missing after he did not return home days after the school sent him home.

Mr Ashiru-Balogun’s son was among five SS3 students suspended by the school for allegedly smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the students also scaled the school’s fence to “do some nonsense outside the school.”

Sources in the school, however, told PREMIUM TIMES the students were involved in a phone business with a police officer within the school, an act that violated the school rules.

Mr Ashiru-Balogun said the school did not inform him about the decision to send his boy home and he only got to know about the incident after a reporter called to get his reaction.

His son eventually returned home but was later arrested and detained by the police.

On getting to the police station to bail his son, Mr Ashiru-Balogun was also detained.

He was later released on “self-recognition.”

Mr Ashiru-Balogun told PREMIUM TIMES he was arrested on the allegation that his son was never missing and that he was out to embarrass the police.

“After arresting and releasing my son and me, they claimed that I lied over the whereabouts of my son,” he said.

“Their behaviour is funny to me anyways but I am here watching. They have asked me to come to the Igbo Ora police station again, but I don’t know their aim, I don’t know if I will be rearrested.”

A source in Igbo Ora told our reporter that Mr Ashiru-Balogun was seen at the police station on Friday morning.

A police source in the school later told our reporter that the case has been transferred to the Oyo State Police Headquarters.

When contacted on the phone, Mr Ashiru-Balogun confirmed that the case has been transferred to the Oyo State Police Headquarters. He said he was on his way to the command.

However, repeated attempts to reach him afterwards have become unsuccessful as his phone is not reachable.