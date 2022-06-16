Nigeria is experiencing a consistent rise in number of fresh coronavirus infections, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that it recorded 240 infections between June 8 and 15, 2022.

The latest update by the NCDC on Thursday shows that 63 new infections were recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday in two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre added that the infection toll has increased to 256,467, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,144.

It also noted on its website that 3,123 people are currently down with the illness, while 250,154 people have been treated and discharged nationwide since the outbreak more than two years ago.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the cases shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease account for over 50 per cent of the recent surge in cases.

The commercial city also topped the latest update with 50 cases, followed by Kano State in the North-west with 11 infections.

The FCT came last on the log with only two infection, while four states: Delta, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases.

Meanwhile, the details of the vaccination could not be obtained on the agency’s website. But findings by PREMIUM TIMES show many Nigerians have jettisoned the safety protocol put in place by the government while the vaccination centres are also deserted.