The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 12-member committee to screen and verify the nominated vice-presidential candidates.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The constitution of the committee, he said, is pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the party’s Electoral Guidelines.

The panel is headed by a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Tom Ikimi.

This comes barely 24 hours after the meeting of members of the party’s committee set up to recommend a running mate for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Although the party is yet to confirm, there are speculations that the panel, in a meeting on Tuesday, voted in favour of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He is being considered alongside Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State

ALSO READ: 2023: PDP to announce Atiku’s running mate in 48 hours

Members of the newly formed panel are Idris Wada, Osita Chidoka, Binta Bello, Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara and Aisha Madawaki.

Others are Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chidiebelu Mofus, Fidelis Tapgun with Akilu Indabawa as Secretary and Sunday Omobo as Administrative Secretary.

The screening exercise is scheduled to hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The party has until Friday to submit the name of its vice-presidential candidate to the electoral umpire, INEC.