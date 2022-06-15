Some gunmen have abducted a journalist in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Chuks Onuoha, was reportedly whisked away from his residence at Umungasi, Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government of the state.

A resident of the area and a journalist with a radio station, identified simply as Mr Jude, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“He was abducted, we are shocked by this attack on a journalist,” Mr Jude said.

“I am getting information that they contacted the family for ransom although I have not confirmed it myself.”

He said it was worrisome that journalists have become targets of kidnap incidents in the state.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said although he had gotten the information about the abduction, the incident was yet to be reported to the police.

“I learnt of it (the abduction) from his colleagues, but no such report with the police yet,” Mr Ogbonna said in a text message, in response to enquiries from this newspaper.

Mr Onuoha is a reporter for The Sun Newspaper in the state.

The latest incident occurred less than two weeks after a medical doctor, Uwadinachi Iweha, was abducted in the state.

Mr Iweha, a professor and the provost of Gregory University College of Medicine, Umuahia Campus, was abducted on June 5, by gunmen while he was driving out of his residence at Umuajameze Ezeleke Umuopara in Umuahia South Council Area of the state.

The Nigeria Medical Association in the state has reportedly withdrawn their services to protest the medical doctor’s abduction.

Mr Iweha is yet to be released, 10 days after his abduction.

Also, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, was kidnapped alongside two other priests, last month, while they were on their way from a programme in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The clerics were released about two days later after reportedly paying N100 million to the kidnappers.