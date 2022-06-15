The House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for continuous voter registration by 60 days.
The House, as a sequel to a motion moved by Ben Kalu (APC, Abia) Wednesday, resolved that INEC should extend the deadline from the current June 30.
Consequently, the House directed the House Committee on Electoral Matters to liaise with INEC on the extension.
In the past couple of weeks, there has been a surge in the number of persons registering for PVC.
With the last-minute rush, there have been reported cases overwhelming INEC staff.
Details later…
