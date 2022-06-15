Troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued a lady by the name; Mary Ngoshe, who is suspected to be one of the abducted Chibok girls.

The lady, who was rescued alongside her son, was seen around Ngoshe, a post by the Nigerian Army on Facebook says.

In the post, the Army revealed that further exploitations are ongoing.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, were unsuccessful as he did not pick up calls to his mobile telephone.

The latest discovery of one of the girls comes about five years after 81 of the school girls who were abducted by the insurgent group, Boko Haram, were released.

Nearly 300 girls were abducted from their dormitories in 2014 as they prepared to write their final exams.

Twenty-one of them were earlier released in 2016, after negotiations between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government.

Two other girls were found separately, in addition to those who escaped on the night of their abduction, bringing to over 50, those who have regained freedom.