The police in Anambra State said they killed a member of a suspected robbery gang on Tuesday during a shootout along Ogidi-Oraukwu Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement, said the incident occurred at about 1:50 p.m.

He said the armed men stormed the area in an unregistered white Toyota truck and attempted to dispossess some motorists and commuters of their belongings.

The police spokesperson said the armed men, on sighting the police operatives on patrol, opened fire on them.

“The police operatives engaged the armed robbers,” Mr Ikenga said. “The police demobilised one out of the four-member armed robbery gang.”

Other gang members fled the scene with the truck, he said.

One AK-47 rifle and six rounds of live ammunition were among the items recovered from the scene, according to the police.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police were investigating the incident, and have also launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects.

Worsening insecurity

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated lately, with attacks by armed persons.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials, and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for some of the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.