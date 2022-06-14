The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) said it is partnering with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) to deal with vote buyers and sellers at polling units in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, while addressing stakeholders in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Tuesday, highlighted the ills of vote-buying, saying the commission was gearing towards mitigating its effect during the election.

“We are not unaware that vote-buying is a destroyer of the electoral process,” said Mr Yakubu.

“To show how determined we are to stop this menace, we have changed the configuration of the ballot boxes in all polling units to prevent vote-buying.

“We are also partnering the operatives of ICPC and EFCC to deploy their men and deal with vote buyers and sellers according to the law.”

On security, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, said the huge security deployment for the Ekiti governorship election is not to scare or intimidate voters on election day.

He had earlier announced that 17,374 police personnel had been mobilised for the governorship election on Saturday.

The figure is much higher than what was deployed in the 2018 election.

About 10,000 police officers were deployed to cover the Ekiti governorship election in 2018, in addition to 7,500 men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

While addressing stakeholders in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Mr Alkali said the 17,374 personnel for Saturday’s assignment is apart from operatives from National Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies.

He said the increase in the deployment was to protect the sanctity of the ballots and make the outcome of the election credible and acceptable to all stakeholders.

The IGP said no individual with ulterior motive would be allowed to vitiate the outcome of the election, through violence, vote-buying, and other actions that can taint the credibility of the poll.

He warned his men against professional misconduct that could mar the results of the election or disrupt the process.

Mr Alkali also assured the voters that adequate security personnel were on the ground to ward off any security threat that could hinder them from exercising their franchise rights during the poll.

“All the 177 wards and 2,445 polling units will be manned by appropriate manpower. Let me say this, the massive deployment is not to scare the citizens, but to protect the sanctity of the ballots and the provisions of the Electoral Act,” he said.

“Those who want to constitute a cog in the will of progress will face the consequences of their actions. National security should be of priority and uppermost in our minds. Let us conduct this election in the most civil manner.

“All the parties must embrace the virtues of democracy. We will not allow any person or group of persons to disrupt this election no matter how highly placed. Let all the contenders provide the moral leadership so that we can achieve success together.”

Speaking further, Mr Yakubu appealed to participants to eschew violence and allow the votes of the people to count.

He assured the stakeholders that the commission would maintain and protect the transparency and security of the process.

“Let me assure political parties and voters that the task of electing a new governor will be left in the hands of Ekiti voters,” Mr Yakubu said.

“We won’t take any action that would put any party and candidate in a vantage position. We are going to do everything according to the constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act.”

He noted that four National Commissioners and eight Resident Electoral Commissioners had been deployed to ensure the conduct of a credible election, adding that a total of 749, 065 voters representing 76 per cent have collected their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs).

“To underscore how prepared we are, we have provided magnifying glasses and braille ballot papers for visually impaired citizens while the Bimodal Voters Authentication System Machines(BVAS) will be used for accreditation.”

Meanwhile, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ekiti State, Adeniran Tella, said that pregnant women, people living with disabilities, and the aged, would be given priority to vote on election day.

Mr Tella added that safeguarding protocols relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic will be applied at polling units, to prevent the spread of the disease.