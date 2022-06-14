The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced the defection of two Kebbi senators during the plenary on Tuesday.

They are former Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) and Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central).

The duo, in separate letters to Mr Lawan, informed the Senate of their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Mr Abdullahi also announced his resignation as the majority leader.

In the letter read out by Mr Lawan at the start of the plenary, Mr Aliero, a former governor of Kebbi State, said his defection is “predicated on the fact that there is no internal democracy in the APC.”

He accused the state governor, Atiku Bagudu, of frustrating the efforts of party members in the state and giving them no chance.

Mr Bagudu, he said, has “bastardised, the party and electoral processes in the state which are now characterised by high-handedness and unfairness.”

He further said ward and local government congresses were fraudulently conducted in the state and attempts to remedy the situation through the intervention of North-west Zone Governors and the defunct Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee not only failed but were blocked with impunity by the governor.

These, he said, prompted his decision to join the PDP.

On his part, Mr Abdullahi, who cited a similar crisis in the APC, said he has decided to pitch his tent with the PDP to join forces with compatriots at home who are struggling against incompetence, imposition and violation of democratic norms, principles and practices.

The democratic challenges and deficits in Kebbi State, he said, did not just start from the last congresses, but from July last year “when the governor illegally decapitated the state leadership of the party, imposed unelected ward, local government and state executives of the party.”

“At a point I thought of resort to the courts, but decided against that course of action after realising that political challenges require political solutions in the democratic arena where it is the people and not the judges who are the final arbiters.

“So, after having failed to get justice in my former Party, the APC, I have jumped ship to the PDP together with our teeming supporters in a struggle to democratically bring to an end the misrule and tyranny currently gripping Kebbi State,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Lawan, who said he read the letters with “a heavy heart” described the defections as a loss to the APC.

He recalled that the duo have been fervent lawmakers for about 20 years and have been diligent in their work.

While he thanked them for their devotion to duty and the parliament, he expressed optimism that they “will be the light of the other side (PDP).”

This brings the total number of PDP Senators to 39. It also cuts down on the number of APC senators from 71 to 69.