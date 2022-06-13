The Rwanda High Commission in Nigeria on Friday held a networking event for Commonwealth member states ahead of the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM) billed to hold in Kigali, Rwanda in the coming week.

In his opening remark, Stanislas Kamanzi, Rwanda High Commissioner to Nigeria said Rwanda is ready to welcome member states and their delegations.

“The time has come now, and Rwanda and her People are poised to host one of the most high-level global gatherings, the eminent leaders and their delegations, who will be in attendance,” he said.

Mr Kamanzi said the event will serve as a platform to debate and make game-changing decisions on issues of common interest, clustered in sub themes including: governance and rule of law; sustainability along the nexus between economy and the environment; health; technology and innovation; and youth.

The 26th CHOGM will be held in Kigali between June 19 and 26, under the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.’

Leaders of the Commonwealth countries meet every two years with each CHOGM holding in a different member country whose Prime Minister or President would be the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office.

Since 1971, a total of 25 meetings have been held, with the most recent held in London in 2018.

CHOGM was due to take place in Kigali in June 2020 but was postponed twice due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering. Rwanda was selected, the last meeting in London, to host the next CHOGM.

Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner who also spoke at the event, said the UK is now ready to hand over the chair of the Commonwealth to Rwanda after four years.

According to Ms Laing, during the UK’s tenure as chair of the Commonwealth, it had three main focus areas; to champion human rights; to boost intra-Commonwealth trade and to support climate action.

“This year’s meeting is an opportunity to revitalise the Commonwealth, strengthening it as an important network of prosperous democratic nations that are fully committed to sovereignty and self determination,” she said.

At this year’s event, a new Secretary-General to the Commonwealth will be elected. So far, the contest is between Kamina Smith, Jamaica’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; and Patricia Scotland, the incumbent Secretary-General.

Representing the minister of foreign affairs, Nasir Aminu, Deputy Director Second United Nation Division at the Foreign Affairs ministry, said Nigeria is ready to participate in the upcoming event with and that the public and private sectors have been mobilised .

Somadina Anene, vice president of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), in his goodwill message encouraged member states to take into consideration how decisions taken will affect the private sector.

“If businesses are not thriving, the member countries would not succeed in achieving their mandate. So as we gather in Kigali this year, I want to urge the Heads of State to consider more than ever, the impact of their policies on the organised private sector,” he said.

“Whatever they do, or decisions they want to take , they should consider how it will affect private organisations that are in business. In Nigeria for example we know that the government cannot provide employment for everybody, so the organised private sector is always handy to augment the government’s efforts in the provision of jobs, opportunities, infrastructure and other basic amenities,” Mr Anene added.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.