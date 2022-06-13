The Police Command in Oyo State, says the command has begun a manhunt on the abductors of Oluwaseun Aderogba, the Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, his wife and driver.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, stated this while confirming the incident in a statement on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Aderogba, his wife and driver were kidnapped on Sunday, at about 9.00 p.m. on New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

The incident comes two weeks after the Methodist Prelate Samuel Kanu-Uche, and two others were kidnapped. The kidnappers collected N100 million, according to Mr Kanu-Uche, before their release.

The Anglican Bishop’s chaplain, who was with the victims when the incident happened, said their vehicle developed a fault some few kilometers to Oyo, when they were traveling from Ogun State to Jebba, and before help could come some armed men came from the bush and surrounded them.

He said that he was lucky because he was not visible because of his black cassock and fell flat on the ground to hide while the abductors marched the Bishop, wife and driver to the bush.

The PPRO said that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s vehicle allegedly developed a mechanical fault, while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State, to Jebba, Kwara State, enroute an isolated area on New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

He said the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command, was in charge of the rescue operation that began since 9 a.m. of Sunday.

Mr Osifeso said that all the tactical teams of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel, along with local hunters and vigilantes, were all involved in the rescue operations.

He further said that investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) was simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon, to ensure that the victims were rescued unhurt.

He enjoined members of the public to report any suspicious movement to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information and assured the general public of their safety, as they went about their lawful activities.

(NAN)