Four persons died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving an articulated vehicle and a Mazda bus at Foursquare in Ogunmakin axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunmakin is located in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, on Sunday, said the accident occurred at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr Umar explained that the accident was caused by excessive speed and loss of control by the bus driver who rammed the stationed truck.

The sector commander explained that the crash involved a CNHTC vehicle marked XA 802 KKM and a Mazda bus with registration number SHK 684 XA.

He added that 13 people were involved in the accident which comprised 12 men and a woman, saying that eight people got injured, all men, while four persons died comprising three men and one woman.

Mr Umar noted that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

ALSO READ: Seven killed in Edo road accident

The sector commander described the crash as an avoidable act if caution had been taken, using a common-sense speed limit, especially as it was raining.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, especially on speed violations.

He commiserated with the family of the victims and also enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in the Ogunmakin area of the state for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023