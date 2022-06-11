PREMIUM TIMES has obtained images of some of the multi-billion naira assets allegedly owned by the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.

The properties which are mostly in Kano, his home state in Nigeria’s northwestern region, are said to be worth billions of naira, significantly more than his monthly salary as a public officer.

Part of the assets is the Gezawa Commodity Market in Kano State.

Also, an Ultra-Modern Mall, located in Kano State, is said by sources at the EFCC to be worth more than N700 million.

From the pictures obtained, the mall is built with bricks and sited on a large expanse of land.

However, while the major exterior works have been perfected, work is still ongoing inside with facilities like elevators and escalators being installed.

The accountant-general had in 2021 launched Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited which he had openly admitted to owning.

Mr Idris reportedly made the remarks when he met with a delegation of the Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative led by its then chairman, the late Bashir Tofa.

The enclosed market is made up of over 20 blocks of shops painted yellow and a spacious parking space.

The space is occupied by fleets of pick-up vans. Our reporter cannot independently ascertain if the new vehicles belong to the suspended official.

EFCC investigations

Mr Idris is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of corruption I involving over N80 billion in alleged looted public funds.

The suspended AGF, although released after spending nights in the EFCC custody, is also facing allegations of criminal conspiracy.

Our sources said the EFCC has for some time now been investigating a case of diversion of at least N80 billion in public funds which were allegedly laundered through some bogus contracts.

The companies used in laundering the funds have allegedly been linked to family members and associates of the suspended accountant-general, investigators said.

The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, suspended the accountant-general without pay on May 18, following his arrest and interrogation over corruption allegations.

The minister said his suspension was to begin effectively on May 18, 2022.

“Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective 18th May 2022,” the minister’s letter read in part.

Others connected to the alleged diversion have also been arrested.

A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, was also arrested over “N22bn SURE-P fraud” linked to the accountant-general.

Mr Yari is yet to be released from the EFCC’s custody as he is still being grilled on other corruption accusations related to Mr Idris.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last week how the former governor is also being investigated for allegedly conspiring with the suspended AGF to siphon an estimated N84billion in public funds.

Those familiar with the matter told this newspaper that the diverted funds were part of the 13 per cent derivation funds meant for payment to eight oil-producing states.

