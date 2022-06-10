An attempt was made to kidnap the corpse of Isah Baba-Buji, a delegate from Jigawa State, who died at the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while it was being conveyed home for burial.

The deceased politician was the APC zonal vice chairman for Jigawa Southwest. He died on Tuesday in Abuja while preparing to move to the venue of the party convention.

Ali Safiyanu, the Local Government Information Officer for Buji Council Area, the home council of the deceased, told PREMIUM TIMES that suspected gunmen block the motorcade of the deceased along the troubled Abuja-Kaduna highway.

He said the kidnapping attempt forced those conveying the body to make a U-turn and return to Abuja.

“They returned to Abuja and spent the night there, the following day they passed through Nasarawa, Plateau, and Bauchi states before reaching Jigawa late Wednesday.

“He was buried that night on Wednesday in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, ” Mr.Safiyanu said.

He said the deceased was survived by two wives and 16 children.

