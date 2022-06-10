The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has “won” the senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North-west District.

Jackson Udom, a media aide to Mr Akpabio, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo, Friday morning.

A faction of the APC in Akwa Ibom, which is loyal to Mr Akpabio, conducted the primary Thursday night.

Mr Akpabio, according to the statement, polled 478 votes to defeat Udom Ekpoudom, a retired deputy inspector general of police, who had three votes, while another aspirant, Joseph Akpan, had one vote.

A fourth aspirant, Ekperikpe Ekpo, a former member of the House of Representatives, had stepped down for Mr Akpabio, the statement said.

The returning officer, Bunmi Imolehin, declared that the registered delegates were 540, but only 512 delegates were accredited, while 11 votes were void votes, according to the statement.

Mr Akpabio reportedly thanked the delegates “for trooping out in their hundreds to cast their votes for him”.

The statement said Mr Akpabio assured if he returns to the Senate in 2023, he would bring “more infrastructural development, human capital development and youth and women empowerment”.

Officials of the National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the primary, the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, could not verify if any INEC official monitored the exercise.

Background

Meanwhile, the aspirant, Mr Ekpoduom, reportedly defeated by Mr Akpabio in the primary, had already been declared a candidate in a parallel primary conducted by another faction of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

The APC in Akwa Ibom has been torn into two factions because of a protracted battle between Mr Akpabio and the former national secretary of APC, John Akpanudoedehe, over the control of the party structure in the state.

Mr Akpanudoedehe, a few days ago, defected to the New Nigerian Peoples Party and secured the party’s governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom after he was outmaneuvered by the other faction which got Akanimo Udofia, a man who joined the APC in less than a month, to be elected the 2023 governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Meanwhile, the APC in Akwa Ibom may not field candidates for the 2023 elections because of the legitimacy issues over who leads the party between the two factions.

If cleared by INEC, this would be the second time Mr Akpabio, a former Senate minority leader, would contest for the Senate after his first term in the National Assembly in 2019.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom, was elected a senator in 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. He later resigned from his position as the minority leader and defected from the PDP to the APC.

He, however, failed to win the senatorial election in 2019 under the APC, and was compensated with an appointment as the minister of Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

